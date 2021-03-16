Khalilzad back in Kabul after meeting Taliban in Qatar

KABUL: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was back in Kabul on Monday where he met Afghan leaders, including President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman Abdullah Abdullah.

The Presidential Palace said that Khalilzad briefed President Ghani on his recent trips and activities and both discussed the next steps in the peace process. Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said he had a constructive meeting with Khalilzad and his accompanying delegation. “We discussed the peace process, new initiatives, the latest political developments and steps forward,” Abdullah said in a tweet. “We reiterated our call for a political settlement and acceleration of the peace efforts.”

Most members of the leadership committee of reconciliation council, which comprises country’s influential political figures, shared favourable views toward the US-proposed draft for peace at their Sunday meeting.

This committee is expected to meet again to discuss the upcoming conferences and the US-proposed draft for Afghan peace. The meeting on Sunday continued for three hours. “[Attendees said] this is a draft and it has some good things, but there were questions too,” former intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil said. The guiding principles for Afghanistan’s future, the structure of a transitional government, and a political roadmap for a lasting ceasefire are the three significant elements of the draft.