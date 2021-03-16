Vaccination efforts

We have now been officially told that the Covid-19 virus has gained strength in Pakistan, complete with a new strain which is known to be highly transmissible and also affects more young people. But even as hospitals fill up, and people struggle to find beds in ICUs or even general wards, there seems to be a hesitation or lack of awareness among people regarding the vaccination process. The situation in rural areas is not even studied well yet, given that there are fewer centres existing in the vicinity of those who live in villages or hamlets. At the same time, we are seeing a steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases reported daily. On Sunday, the figure stood at 2253, while the weekly average had also risen to above 2000. This is amongst the highest numbers recorded this year, although the daily figures were higher in the start of the pandemic last summer. The trend however, is a dangerous one, and needs to be tackled as quickly as possible to prevent more people dying as they fall victim to and face symptoms which prove impossible to treat, especially given the shortage of ventilators and the shortage of beds that doctors are once again left to struggle with.

It is encouraging to see that the need to vaccinate has been taken up strongly by at least some private media groups, but we reiterate that the country needs a state-level mass awareness campaign regarding the Covid-19 vaccination process. We need to see the highest-possible faces in government as well as celebrities from different walks of life roll up their sleeves and receive the jab. Such images were a part of the campaign in many other countries. Considering the panic that is – understandably – being felt regarding the number of vaccines we have, it is welcome news that Asad Umar, the head of the NCOC, has assured that new stocks of the vaccine would be arriving by the middle of March.

People are beginning to receive their first jab of the SinoPharm vaccine currently available in the country. We do hope that the government does procure new consignments that will arrive from China and be administered in an age-wise sequence, first to those who are older and then to other people. In the meanwhile, unconfirmed news has started trickling in of private vaccine efforts also taking shape soon. What is now needed is a massive across-the-country campaign to invest in adding to public knowledge about how to receive a vaccine and where vaccine centres are located or the availability of the helpline and website set up by the government. All this needs to be publicised more so we can ensure each and every Pakistani is vaccinated as quickly as possible.