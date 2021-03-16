Battagram nurses to stage sit-in in Peshawar

BATTAGRAM: Nurses from the Battagram district will participate in a sit-in outside the provincial assembly in Peshawar on March 30 in connection with their demand for service structure and allowances.

This was announced by the District Nurses Association of Battagram at a press conference at the DHQ Hospital on Monday.Speakers on the occasion said the nurses would continue the struggle for the service structure, health allowance and high-risk allowance. They said they have been demanding the incentives since 2014 but the government had ignored the community.

The nurses said that there was a shortage of nurses all over Pakistan and the burden of work had increased. They added that at present 20 posts of nurses were lying vacant in DHQs Hospital and 10,000 more nurses were needed in the province.The nurses said they were performing duties in the coronavirus pandemic without adequate prevention kits and other equipment.