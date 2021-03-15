close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2021

Two killed in Kasur accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2021

KASUR: Two people, including a woman, were killed in separate road accidents here on Sunday.

Tariq and his mother Rasool Bibi were on their way by a motorbike when they were hit by a container near Sadar Phool Nagar, killing Rasool Bibi on the spot while Tariq sustained injuries. In another incident, Islam Din was crossing a road near Adda Bheed Sodian Allahabad when he was hit to death by a vehicle.

CASH, VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Dacoits took away cash and other valuables three incidents here. Two dacoits snatched cash and a bike from Zahid near Wadana Stop Mustafabad. Two robbers looted Rs 60,000 and a mobile phone from Ali near Ali Plaza Mandi Mor. Unidentified thieves took away valuables from the shop of Shahbaz near Tatara Kamil Mandi Usmanwala.

MAN CRUSHED BY TRAIN: A man was crushed to death by a train near Rao Khanwala Raja Jang Railway

Station. Kamran was crossing the railway lines when the train crushed him under its wheels.

