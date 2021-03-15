Session held on steps taken to promote Punjabi language

LAHORE: A thought-provoking session was held on Saturday to promote the initiatives taken to promote Punjabi language and educational activities for underprivileged children.

Linguistic activists, passionate writers, academicians, architects and students attended the talk titled “Education in Punjabi” organised by THAAP (Trust for History, Art and Architecture) at its secretariat.

The session commenced with the introduction of the significant project of Meluha Punjabi University. Dr Manzur Ejaz, the creative force behind the establishment of the new platform, said that digital learning was the emerging trend all over the world and Meluha Punjabi University will strive for promotion of education in Punjabi. He said the first online Punjabi university had started holding classes in a variety of subjects of natural and social sciences with highly-qualified faculty from the United States, Canada, UK and other European countries, besides the best scholars from Pakistan and India.

Mehreen Mustafa, an architect, who designed a mobile school for the Katchi Abadi children of Lahore, said the first mobile school for the slum children would become functional at the end of March 2021.

Tohid Chattha and Dr Khola Cheema of the Lyallpur Young Historians spoke about the potentials and pitfall in online teaching. They said they had held lecture series online with different titles about history and creating awareness about the Punjabi literature. Imran Masood, chief guest of the session, said he would extend support for the success of Maluha Punjabi University.