The only college in the Tump tehsil in Turbat was deprived of the basic facilities for many years. The problem of the shortage of staff made it difficult for people to continue their education.
Things remained static for a long time. However, the appointment of the new principal changed everything as the principal personally helped address these issues. The government should also look into the issue and provide funds for necessary work.
Salam Nezar
Kech