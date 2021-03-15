close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
March 15, 2021

Deadly virus

Newspost

 
March 15, 2021

The recent surge in Covid-19 cases is due to a lack of implementation of the decision to enforce compulsory face masks in social gatherings and public places.

Unfortunately, we did not draw any benefit from the kindness of nature which helped us when most of the countries were unable to cope with the spread of the virus.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

