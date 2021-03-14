close
March 14, 2021
MoU inked to create awareness about right to services

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Services Commission and Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Saturday.

The MoU was signed as part of the project ‘claim your right’ (CYR) campaign-RTI and RTS Women Champion Programme being supported by the GIZ.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Salim Khan, Chief Commissioner KP RTS Commission highlighted the importance of the commission in improving public service delivery in line with the provincial government agenda for change.

While appreciating the support of GIZ, he stressed the need for creating awareness among the people of KP particularly women regarding their right to services.

Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, director MISciences, appreciated the crucial role being played by the commission and expressed the resolve to support it through joint efforts in raising awareness and advocacy amongst residents of the province particularly women under the CYR campaign project.

