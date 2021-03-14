Aqeel wins Sadam Shaheed Tennis Tournament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan annexed Sepoy Sadam Shaheed Tennis Tournament title defeating Pakistan No 4 Shahzad Khan in hard fought straight sets at the Shalimar Club on Saturday.

Aqeel won 6-4, 7-5. Shahzad was seen putting up a decent fight, making it relatively tougher for Aqeel to win the second set.

For the third position, Danish Ahmad beat Abrarul Haq 6-2, 6-3.

Earlier in the semi-final, Aqeel beat Abrarul Haq 6-1, 6-1 with Shahzad Khan getting better of Danish Ahmad 6-2, 6-2.

Major General Asghar Nawaz was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the players. Major General Rafeeq Bangash also distributed prizes.

The chief guest appreciated former Davis Cup player Inamul Haq’s efforts to organise events in the name of Shaheeds.

Major General Rafeeq Bangash and Brig Rashid Wali Janjua also welcomed good gesture shown by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) and appreciated the role played by Iftkhar Ahmad Rao (chairman PLTA), Rasheed Malik (secretary PLTA) for providing medals and shields.

Inam thanked the chief guest for providing handsome prize money to the players. He announced holding Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed Tennis Tournament in coming weeks. Inam also thanked Syed Rizwan Mashadi for extending facilities to hold the event.