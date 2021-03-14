Vaccination drive

Being a senior citizen, I registered for the Covid-19 vaccination as soon as the government opened the registration process for the elderly. I received a message on my mobile phone which directed me to report at Polyclinic Hospital on Friday (March 12). I arrived at the hospital at 2:30pm and found that the vaccination centre was closed – even though working hours are till 5pm. Also, my wife was asked to report at a different centre which is far away from my home. She was called on a different date, which was disturbing too. If I were handling the vaccination process, I would have called couples for vaccination at a centre closest to their homes. It seems that the healthcare department is unaware of the difficulties senior citizens face when it comes to their mobility.

In addition to the existing centres, more centres should be established. These centres should remain open till 8pm. At this rate, it will require a decade to vaccinate all people.

Shabbir Ahmad

Islamabad