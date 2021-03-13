Turkish company approaches PAC

LAHORE: A delegation of Turkish company Oz-Pak met Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC), here on Friday.

The Turkish delegation included Managing Director Nizamuddin, Deputy Managing Director Karim Mobin and Project Director Syed Afzal Shah.

The delegation conveyed their concerns to the Chairman Public Accounts Committee about the ongoing dispute with the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). They said that LWMC has yet to clear pending payments of the company while it has detained over 300 vehicles out of which only 81 were to be donated to LWMC after the clearance of payment. Yawar Abbas assured full cooperation to the Turkish company’s delegation and called for resolving all issues by mutual consent. The Chairman further said that Pakistan and Turkey have strong brotherly relations and we stand with our Turkish brothers.