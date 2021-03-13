PHF to rebuild Edhi hockey stadium

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finally decided to rebuild the Pakistan’s most famous and historical hockey ground, Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium in Karachi, ‘The News’ learnt on Friday.

The building structure is in a bad condition and so are parts of sitting areas for the spactators.

Informed sources said that PHF wanted rebuilding of the stadium for a long time but due to the financial constraints, the project was delayed. But now after the lease of hockey stadium, PHF finally decided to rebuild the stadium.

The Sindh government will provide financial help in the construction of the stadium.

It has to be mentioned that the sitting areas behind both the goal posts are dilapidated.

Sources said that the hockey stadium would be built gradually in four parts and all requirements needed for the development of any world class stadium would be met.

Sources mentioned that the hockey stadium would be rebuilt in a way that the stadium after the development is able to generate its own revenue as it has dozens of shops, godowns and offices around it. Besides, a tartan track would also be part of the project, which would be let to private educational institutions for their sports activities.

Hundreds of private schools and colleges in the city organise athletics competitions on regular basis but there is no tartan track in the city for them.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Hockey federation (PHF) has appointed Secretary Of Karachi Hockey Association Syed Haider Hussain as Coordinator of PHF camp office at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium.

Former international Haider Hussain represented Pakistan at both senior and junior levels from 1996 to 2002.

Haider was elected as Secretary of the KHA in 2016 and organised a large numbers of domestic events besides giving a new and decent look to the KHA Sports Complex. Haider is also a council member of the PHF . The PHF President has given him the task to give the stadium a new look.