Chinese premier shares vision on future challenges

ISLAMABAD: Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang met the press on Thursday after the closing of the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress.

The premier took questions from Chinese and foreign reporters via a video link. He spoke on multiple issues.On employment he said potential surge in unemployment is a major government concern during height of pandemic. The Chinese government policies to support business help avert massive unemployment. The government economic planning in 2020 focused on jobs, he said. He said China created more than 11.8 million urban jobs in 2020, GDP grew by 2.3%. He said jobs continue to be a government priority this year and China aims to add over 11 million urban jobs this year.

On the issue of novel coronavirus source tracing, he said China is open and cooperative about tracing origin of coronavirus, willing to continue work with WHO and global cooperation is needed to end pandemic.

On macro economy, he said China aims for 2021 GDP growth of more than 6 percent and 2021 GDP target reflects uncertainties but allows possibility of robust recovery. He said China implemented targeted fiscal policies to help businesses, local governments last year.

On the Hong Kong issue, the premier said the central government will continue to act in accordance with constitution and Basic Law over Hong Kong. He said decision on improving Hong Kong electoral system adheres to ‘one country, two systems’

On sci-tech innovation, he said China will continue boosting science, technology innovation and Chinese scientists will be given greater autonomy in utilizing funds for research and China will introduce tax incentives on research and development projects. He said China continues to encourage business startups in line with innovation drive. The premier said China needs cooperation among scientists to achieve goals in tech innovation

On China-US relations, the Premier Li Keqiang said that China hopes to continue to see dialogue with US in several areas and International community expects stable China-US ties and both China and US have common interests. He urged that both countries need to focus energy on cooperation

While talking on reforms on market entities he said an important part of China’s reforms is energizing market entities and China will keep policies aligned with needs of market entities.

On the issue of Taiwan, the premier said “our policy toward Taiwan has been clear-cut, consistent and China will continue to promote peaceful development of cross-Straits relations. He said Taiwan political parties, groups welcomed to exchanges with mainland under one-China principle.

While replying on people’s livelihoods he said 2021 fiscal spending will be higher than 2020 and the Chinese government aim to scale up training for teachers this year with improving access to healthcare a key task this year.

On the issue of dual circulation he said China implements economy strategy of dual circulation of domestic and foreign markets. “RCEP trade deal shows respect and cooperation can overcame differences to promote common interest and China will continue to reduce the negative list for foreign investment,” he added.