Covid kills four more as another 255 test positive

Four more people have died due to Covid-19 and 255 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,452 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 10,377 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 255 people, or three per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,116,999 tests, which have resulted in 260,660 positive cases, which means that 8.4 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 3,676 patients across the province are currently infected: 3,376 are in self-isolation at home, 11 at isolation centres and 289 at hospitals, while 260 patients are in critical condition, of whom 42 are on life support.

He added that 859 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 252,532, which shows the recovery rate to be 96.8 per cent. The CM said that out of the 255 fresh cases of Sindh, 136 (or 53.3 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 89 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 15 from District South, 11 each from Central and Malir districts, and five each from Korangi and West districts.

As for the other districts of the province, Tando Muhammad Khan has reported 16 new cases, Hyderabad and Thatta 13 each, Sanghar 10, Khairpur eight, Matiari and Mirpurkhas seven each, Jacobabad and Larkana six each, Kambar and Naushehroferoze five each, Ghotki, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar four each, Shikarpur two, and Badin, Sujawal, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.