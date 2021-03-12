close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
BR
Bureau report
March 12, 2021

Three die in separate incidents

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three people including a one-year-old child lost lives in two separate incidents on Thursday.

In the first incident in the limits of Phandu Police Station, one Alam Khan, who is said to be an drug addict, killed his minor son Rehan after he clashed with his wife over a petty issue. Police arrested the accused.

In another incident in Paharipura, one Qamar Nawaz allegedly shot dead his wife over a petty issue and later committed suicide.

