Fri Mar 12, 2021
BR
Bureau report
March 12, 2021

MPA seeeks compensation for 2,246 families

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi has asked the government to include the military operation-affected Jandola subdivision of Tank in the terrorist-affected areas list.

In his call attention-notice, which he submitted to the assembly secretariat on Thursday, he demanded compensation to 2,246 families who have been registered with the Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) since 2012.

The PPP MPA asked the government to conduct a survey and include in it all those houses and markets affected by rgw Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

He said the affected people should be given compensation for the reconstruction of their affected houses and business centres.

