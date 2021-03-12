Modern dry port under construction at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) convener Shahid Khan Shinwari has said Torkham is a gateway to Central Asian Republics where a modern dry port is being constructed, which would not only enhance trade relations with Afghanistan but would provide easy access to the Pakistani exporters to display their goods in Central Asian and European markets.

Shahid Shinwari, who is also a senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and had also contested the National Assembly elections, was speaking at the “Meet-the-Press” programme at Landikotal Press Club.

He said the PTI-led government wanted to bring ease in trade with Afghanistan.

Shahid Shinwari said the recent decision of keeping Torkham border open for seven days a week had been highly appreciated by the Afghan government.

He said that 50 per cent work on the Torkham dry port and Customs Complex had been completed, adding being a trader and PTI leader, he had always raised his voice for the development of Torkham so that jobs and business opportunities could be created.

“The Torkham border has remained a hub of imports and exports but construction work on various developmental projects slowed down trade activities with Afghanistan in the past several months,” he added.