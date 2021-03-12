Zu Bicycle Sharing System launched in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar on Thursday launched the Zu Bicycle Sharing System in the provincial capital.

The formal launching ceremony was held at the University of Peshawar, said a press release.

Finance & Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Wazir, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Technology Ziaullah Khan Bangash. secretary Transport, secretary Finance, Chief Executive Officer TransPeshawar Fayyaz Khan and others attended the event.

The CEO of the TransPeshawar gave a detailed briefing on the Zu Bicycle Sharing System and its core features followed by all other aspects which had been designed in the largest interest of the public.

Talking on the occasion, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said residents of Peshawar would get easy transportation services with the induction of the Zu Bicycle Sharing System.

Students, especially may get most of the benefits through this system in their day-to-day routine, he added.

Shah Muhammad Wazir stated that the system was the first of its kind in Pakistan and had been designed and built to provide the state-of-the-art public transport system in the city.

He said the project was the first of its kind and soon would be replicated in other cities of the province.

Kamran Khan Bangash said the project would be exemplary for the rest of the provinces of the country.

Ziaullah Bangash hoped the system would help lessen the load of traffic in the city and that would be a great source of healthy, positive activity, a better mode of transportation for the public, especially students and lead to a clean and green environment. Later, the cabinet members inaugurated the system by taking the cycle rides.