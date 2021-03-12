Dr Fouzia Saeed book launched at FJWU

Rawalpindi: Women and Resource Center of Fatima Jinnah Women University has arranged book launch of Dr. Fouzia Saeed’s book titled ‘On their Own Terms’

Professor Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti, Director WRRC, FJWU introduced the author, Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts who has been written extensively on Pakistani culture and social issues.

Her recent book deals with Early Twenty-First Century Women’s Movements in Pakistan. On Their Own Terms is an engaging introduction to the inner dynamics of women’s social movements in Pakistan. Talking about Dr. Fouzia’s book Dr. Riffat Haque, from National Defense University said that this book is indeed an inspiration and valuable assets for young as well as for the policy makers to incorporate the findings of this book in their future plans. Through this book Fouzia highlighted the struggle of the women and details of four successful women’s movements since 2000: the provincial movements of the Punjab peasants and the Sindh sherfolk, and the nationwide movements of the lady health workers and AASHA, the movement against sexual harassment.