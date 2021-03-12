Unaffordable living

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has allowed an increase in the prices of basic commodities including flour, sugar and ghee that are being sold at different utility stores. Later, the prices of these items as well as that of other items including rice, milk, meat and lentil increased in markets across the country. It happened in spite of the fact that the government deferred its decision to increase the prices of petroleum products, which plays a key role in contributing to inflation. That the prices of essential commodities increase during the month of Ramazan is a usual phenomenon. However, this year the prices have increased even before Ramazan. Given the current conditions, it is likely that the prices of basic commodities will further increase during the holy month. There is a huge increase in the prices of essential commodities while, on the other hand, consumers’ buying power remain static. This situation is because of a lack of governance and the absence of any effective monitoring by the authorities. The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) can only advise the provinces to keep the prices under control. However, it seems that the provinces are insensitive to this matter. On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly committed to provide maximum relief to people as the current prices of basic items are certainly unaffordable.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad