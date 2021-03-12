No charges

close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
March 12, 2021

This refers to the news report ‘SBP waives mobile, internet banking service fees’ (March 11). Many people use their credit or debit cards for payments without any problem, helping in the documentation of financial transactions.

However, it should be noted that many businesses, in order to get out of the documented economy, discourage customers from card payments and impose an additional fee of 2.5 percent of the billed amount as service charges. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should waive these service charges.

Ayub Malik

Rawalpindi

