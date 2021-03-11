COAS meets Bahrain forces commander, NSA

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday held one-on-one meetings with Commander Bahrain Nation Guard Field Marshal Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa and Bahrain National Security Adviser Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa during his visit to Bahrain.

During the meetings, issues of mutual interest and regional security situation came under discussion. The COAS offered Pakistan’s complete support in achieving shared interests in bilateral security cooperation including training and capacity building.

Later, delegation-level talks were also held, where current developments in Afghan Peace Process, Border Security and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process were discussed.