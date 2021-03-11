Slapping a lady constable PML-N MPA, six other women booked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Islampura police registered a case against PML-N MPA Tanveer Bibi and six unidentified women. The case was registered on the complaint of a lady constable Anam Fatima. Lady constable barred MPA Tanveer Bibi from entering the NAB court, upon she slapped the lady constable and her accomplices manhandled her and her colleague.