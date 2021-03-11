Govt ready to face opposition: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the opposition is clueless about its future strategy so it is resorting to the politics of Long March and resignations. There are a dozen of narratives in the PDM.

There are no differences between the government and its allies, adding that all are on the same page for the development and prosperity of the country and the strengthening of institutions. We want to take the country forward. ‘’No one should go to bed hungry’’ programme is a testimony to the government’s public-friendly initiatives.

He was speaking to the media after the inauguration of a free eye camp set up in collaboration with Sarwar Foundation and Al-Mustafa Trust in Kameer on Wednesday. Sarwar Foundation’s Begum Perveen Sarwar and others were also present.The governor said that all the claims made by the leadership of the opposition parties in the PDM since its inception had never been fulfilled. By threatening the government, they think that they can blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government but it is not possible. "We are ready to face the opposition and we will also defeat them in the political arena," he said. Replying to a question, he said that the election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman is taking place on March 12. Sadiq Sanjrani is a unanimous candidate of the government and allied parties.

He has good terms with all the senators. It is unfortunate that the opposition is criticizing the national institutions even on the occasion of the Senate elections for their vested interests. Replying to another question, the governor said that for the supply of clean drinking water through Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, we will give priority to those areas where majority of people are suffering from dangerous diseases such as hepatitis due to contaminated drinking water. He said that there would be no discrimination in the provision of clean drinking water through the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

He said that the Sarwar Foundation led by Begum Perveen Sarwar is working in the sectors of health and clean drinking water. Through water filtration plants, it is providing potable water to over two million people daily. Free Health camps are also being organized across Punjab to help the underprivileged sections of population. In Sahiwal, Governor Sarwar condoled with Malik Faisal Jalal Dhako on his the death of his sister-in-law and prayed. Former Sahiwal District Council chairman Malik Muhammad Yar Dhaku, former MPA Rana Aftab Ahmad, political secretary to Punjab Governor Mian Kashif Iqbal and others were also present.