LHC extends pre-arrest bail of Sana till 22nd

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former law minister Rana Sanaullah in an inquiry of alleged assets beyond means initiated against him by the NAB.

Sana was present in the court as a two-judge bench headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar resumed the hearing. The bench was informed that the counsel of the petitioner is not available due to his appearance before the SC.

On this, the bench adjourned the hearing and extended the bail of Sana till March 22. Sana contended that the inquiry initiated by the NAB is in reaction to the post-arrest bail granted to him in a ‘fabricated’ drugs case. He said he always appeared before the bureau whenever he was summoned.

He said the investigators had been provided complete details of his assets, which are already frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Force in the drugs case. He said the NAB is not competent to assume the jurisdiction in view of the pendency of the proceedings in the drugs case before a special court.