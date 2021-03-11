Covid surge spurs schools closure in several cities

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday announced the closure of educational institutions in Islamabad and seven cities of Punjab amid a surge in coronavirus cases, less than two weeks after it allowed students to return to classrooms.

The development comes as the country saw another 1,786 people testing positive, its highest increase in infections since January 29. Forty-three people died of Covid-related complications in the 24-hour period leading to Wednesday.

The decision was made by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) keeping in view the rising trend in Covid-19 cases over the past 10 days, said Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood at a news conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Mahmood said major cities of Punjab, including Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Gujrat, Multan, Sialkot and Rawalpindi, along with Islamabad, witnessed a rising trend in coronavirus cases, due to which the schools in these cities will go on early spring break for two weeks, from March 15 to 28.

However, other Punjab districts will hold classes with 50 per cent strength while maintaining Covid standard operating procedures like wearing masks, the proper washing of hands and social distancing.

Besides those, classes with 50 per cent strength will continue in Sindh and Balochistan, two provinces which had already opted to retain lower attendance when the government announced all students could return. Half class attendance will be instituted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which have also seen increases in infections. “We have agreed that matriculation and intermediate level exams will be held in June this year and further decisions in that regard will be made later,” he said, adding the NCOC’s decisions were applicable on all schools, colleges and universities.

The minister said provinces are “closely monitoring the situation and repeat analyses of schools will continue for two weeks”. He also said provincial governments’ were free to close their educational institutions if they see trends rising.

Dr Sultan, meanwhile, said the “50 per cent work from home” policy will be enforced in Islamabad with immediate effect. Dr Sultan said the government was once again taking strict measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

Dr Sultan also said in the wake of an increasing number of corona cases in the country, an earlier decision of allowing indoor weddings, indoor dining and opening of cinemas which was supposed to go into effect from March 15, has also been withdrawn. Outdoor dining and takeaway will continue to remain open. He said that strict compliance with masks would continue across the board.

He said the decisions will be reviewed on April 12. He said the time limit of 10:00pm on all commercial activities would be re-enforced with immediate effect on all non-essential services, while amusement parks across the country will be closed at 6:00pm. Outdoor gatherings would continue to remain limited to 300 individuals.

“The government is seeking your full cooperation in adhering to the SOPS. We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures,” Dr Sultan added.

Meanwhile, the government launched the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country with the vaccination of citizens of 60 years and above. “The vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age, which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first,” Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar said, who is spearheading the country’s fight against the pandemic.