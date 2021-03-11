IGP calls for concrete measures to prevent street crime

IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar told the Karachi police chief during a meeting that getting pieces of land relinquished is not the job of the police.

However, added the Sindh police chief, the implementation of the recommendations received from the agencies concerned in this regard must be ensured without any discrimination. The spokesman for the Sindh police said that Mahar had presided over a meeting that was held to review the law and order situation of the province. Quoting the IGP, he said that all measures must be made more concrete and successful by reviewing the strategy for the prevention of street crime.

The police chief said that the station house officers would coordinate and ensure snap checking and patrolling under their supervision to prevent street crime, and to ensure success and swift justice, lead a crackdown on the culprits involved.

Mahar gave clear instructions to the officers present in the meeting to improve the process of investigation and scrutiny in cases of missing children, street crime and other serious crimes. He compared the crackdown against various types of fugitives on the run for three years, and gave further orders in this regard.

The meeting was attended by the Additional IGP Karachi, the DIG Headquarters Sindh, the DIG East Zone, the DIG Finance, the AIG Operations, the AIG Legal, the AIG Complaints Cell, and the District SSPs and SSPs Investigation of the East Zone.