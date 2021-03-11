Effective steps

The Covid-19 vaccination programme is being carried out at a slow pace. According to some media reports, the positivity rate has doubled in Punjab in the last few weeks. If this trend continues, we may well be looking at a third wave of the pandemic. To control the spread of the virus, certain practical steps should be taken. First, the inoculation process should be accelerated. Second, active and effective campaigns should be launched to address misconception among people who are still reluctant to get themselves vaccinate. Private institutions should be facilitated by the government so that they can import the vaccine doses in a timely manner. Unless we have a proper vaccination programme, Covid-19-related restrictions should not be lifted.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad