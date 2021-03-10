Sindh Varsity student killed in ‘police encounter’

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police claimed to have killed a criminal in an encounter, while the parents and others dismissed police’s claim, and declared the police’s encounter was fake, as the deceased was allegedly arrested from the hostel of Sindh University on February 10, 2021 by the law enforcement agencies.

Reports said the Sukkur Police claimed that in the limits of Jhanghro Police Station, a police party was patrolling the area and happened to meet some alleged criminals. After an exchange of fire, an alleged criminal, identified as Irfan Jatoi, was killed while his other accomplices managed to escape from the scene. The police claimed to have recovered a pistol from the possession of the deceased.

The Sukkur Police spokesperson also told the media that the deceased was a “dangerous dacoit” and was wanted in Sukkur and various other districts of Sindh for cases of car lifting, road snatching, house robbery, police encounters and other serious incidents. In the press release, the police said the deceased, who was killed in an encounter, was identified as Irfan Ali alias Kharos. Detailed information of the deceased and his criminal records was being procured from other districts, said the release. An FIR into the incident is yet to be registered.

On the other hand, Roshan Jatoi and Rashid Jatoi, respectively father and brother of Irfan Jatoi, have protested against the police encounter, claiming that the law enforcement agencies had arrested the deceased in a car lifting case from the Sindh University’s hostel on February 10, 2021. They said they have filed a petition in the Sessions Court, Jamshoro, in which they pleaded the court for Irfan’s safe and early recovery. The deceased's father revealed that a police officer, Nisar Shah of Sukkur, later contacted them and demanded Rs2.5 million against the release of the deceased. However, he told the policeman that they could not pay such a hefty amount as bribe. He said he has been living with his family near Dakhan in district Shikarpur. He blamed the Sukkur Police for the fake encounter, in which his son was killed. The police have told the court that they did not arrest Irfan Jatoi ever but found him snatching from people on the street along with his accomplices and during an encounter with the police, Irfan was killed.

Meanwhile, Jeay Sindh Students Federation on Tuesday in Mirpur Mathello and Jamshoro carried out protest rallies against the killing of their colleague by the police in a fake encounter. While addressing the rallies, the student leaders demanded a judicial inquiry against the killing of Irfan Jatoi by the Sukkur Police in a ‘fake’ encounter and also demanded to register an FIR against the SSP Sukkur and other police officials involved in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that the ATC Karachi, on Saturday, had directed the Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi, to initiate an inquiry against police officials involved in fake encounters and take strict action against them. The ATC judge had also directed the Karachi Police chief to take action against police officials who recorded false testimonies before the court and intimate the court regarding action taken against them.