Man commits suicide after killing sister

NOWSHERA: A man reportedly shot dead his sister and then committed suicide in Chapri village in Salehkhana area in the district on Tuesday.

Rani Begum, wife of Farhan and a resident of Chapri village in Salehkhana, told the police that she had gone to his father’s home when she received information about the killing of her sister-in-law Shama and suicide by her husband.

She said she rushed to her home where she found Shama dead and her husband in seriously injured condition.

The complainant said they took Farhan to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the medical health facility.

It was also learnt that the slain woman was also mentally retarded. The police registered a case and started investigation.