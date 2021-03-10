close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
March 10, 2021

Kidnapped girl recovered

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
March 10, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Bannu Police have recovered a girl from Khost province in Afghanistan who was kidnapped four years ago, an official said on Tuesday.

“We have recovered young girl Gulalai who was kidnapped four years ago allegedly by one Asif and his wife Shazia. The couple later sold the girl to a family which took her to Afghanistan,” Superintendent of Police Investigation in Bannu, Zia Hassan, told reporters.

He said police worked out the case and recovered the girl who had been handed over to the family.

Latest News

More From Peshawar