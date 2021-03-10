Kidnapped girl recovered

PESHAWAR: The Bannu Police have recovered a girl from Khost province in Afghanistan who was kidnapped four years ago, an official said on Tuesday.

“We have recovered young girl Gulalai who was kidnapped four years ago allegedly by one Asif and his wife Shazia. The couple later sold the girl to a family which took her to Afghanistan,” Superintendent of Police Investigation in Bannu, Zia Hassan, told reporters.

He said police worked out the case and recovered the girl who had been handed over to the family.