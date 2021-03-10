Top players move ahead in Pakistan Open Tennis

LAHORE: All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable wins in the SA Gardens Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2021 here at the Punjab Tennis Academy on Tuesday.

Ahmad Raza, Director Sales & Marketing SA Gardens, and Aamir Malik graced the opening ceremony as chief guests and formally inaugurated the event in the presence PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).

In the men’s singles first round, Hasheesh Kumar beat Imran Bhatti 2-6, 7-5, 6-3, Heera Ashiq beat Hassan Riaz 6-0, 6-3, Illham Khan beat Israr Gull 7-5, 6-2, Asad Ullah beat Aqib Hayat 6-2, 6-2, Muzammil Murtaza beat Hassan Shaukat 6-2, 6-1, Ahmad Ch beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-2, 6-0, Mudassar Murtaza beat Ahmad Kamil, Yousaf Khalil beat Hamid Israr, Barkat Ullah beat Faizan Khurram 6-1, 6-3, M Abid beat Nofil Kaleem 6-1, 6-0, Faizan Fayyaz beat Ijaz Khan 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, Ahmad Babar beat Zalan Khan 6-3, 6-3, Aqeel Khan beat Shakir Ullah 6-2, 6-3, Muhammad Shoaib beat Nouman Aftab 7-5, 6-2, Waqas Malik beat Ahmad Asjad 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 and Saqib Hayyat beat Talha Khan 6-2, 6-2.