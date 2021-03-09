Bilawal did not seek support for Gilani: Moonis

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi Monday made it clear that during his visit to their residence in Lahore on Sunday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari neither sought their support in the Senate for Yusuf Raza Gilani nor did they offer.

In a tweet, he said, “No such thing happened. @BBhuttoZardari did not ask for support in Senate and nor did we offer. He came to inquire about Shujaat Sb’s health for which are grateful.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the statement of the Punjab government advisor Firdous Ashiq Awan, the spokesman for PML-Q and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was their guest and it was not their tradition to talk like this to a guest who came to their home. “We never said or liked the way Firdous Ashiq Awan spoke, so no such thing should be said about us in future,” he said.