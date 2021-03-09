NAB reviews progress of 179 mega corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday said out of 179 mega corruption cases 63 cases concluded by various accountability courts due to vigorous prosecution of the Bureau.

A high level meeting, presided over by Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, held at NAB headquarters to review the latest progress on logical conclusion of 179 mega corruption cases. The meeting was informed that out of 179 mega corruption cases, 63 such cases have been concluded by various accountability courts due to vigorous prosecution of NAB, whereas 95 mega corruption cases are still under trial in different accountability courts and early hearing pleas are being filed in the respected accountability courts as per law.

The meeting was informed that from out of a total of 63 mega corruption cases concluded of which the accountability courts have imposed Rs4.364 billion fine to various accused in 12 mega corruption cases.

The accused including Abdul Qadir Tawakal and others had been fined Rs613 million, Ishtiaq Hussain , Messers Bariq Syndicate, Rawalpindi and others fined Rs200 million, management of Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing Society and land suppliers fined Rs70 million, Haris Afzal son of Sher Muhammad and others Rs1 billion, Seth Nisar Ahmed and others Rs179.069 million, Sheikh Muhammad Afzal, chief Executive/Director Haris Steel Industry, private limited and others Rs331 million, Raza Habib, Chief Executive, Mrs Shumaila, Messers Jannat Apparel, private limited Faisalabad Rs174 million, Sheikh Muhammad Afzal Rs435 million, management of Galaxy City Rawalpindi and others Rs213 million, Ayaz Khan Niazi, former chairman NICL and others to Rs900 million, Syed Murid Kazim, former provincial minister for Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Ahsanullah, former senior member Board of Revenue and others to Rs200 million, Saeed Akhtar, Pakistan Railways and others were fined Rs3.78 million.

Also the Bureau has recovered Rs7.859 billion in voluntary return in six cases and deposited in national exchequer. Of which Rs1.902 billion had been recovered from

Alhamra Hills and Eden Builders management, Rs80 million has been recovered from management of Mazhar Kohsar Ahbab Housing Society Jhando and others , Rs313.308 million has been recovered from M Amjad Aziz, chief executive officer, Divine Developers private limited and others in plea bargain, Rs14 million has been recovered from Shahnawaz Marri, former provincial minister for sports, Balochistan, Rs5.5 billion was recovered in voluntary return scheme from former project director Police Department, Balochistan Riaz Ahmed and the recovered amount has been deposited in the national exchequer.

The meeting was told that overall Rs1.256 billion has been recovered from the culprits involved in four mega corruption cases through plea bargain and the recovered amount has been deposited into national exchequer.

Of which Rs300 had been recovered from Syed Masoom Shah, former special assistant to former chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others, Rs440 million from Messers Capital Builders, private (new Islamabad Garden, Islamabad) and others; Rs311 million from the management of Messers Teletown private limited and land suppliers and others; Rs205 million from Rao Faheem Yasinm, Rao Naveed Yasin and Messers Wind mills Restaurant, Lahore, partners and others through plea bargain.

According to plea bargain law – is considered crime according to 25 (b) in which plea bargain is being considered a crime and agree to return the looted money. The final approval of plea bargain is given by the relevant accountability court.

The meeting was further informed that two case had been referred to the relevant institutions for further action whereas one case has been merged with the other case.

Further accountability courts had given verdict in favour of the accused in 11 mega corruption cases from out of a total of 179 such cases. NAB has filed appeals against the exoneration of the accused which are under trial right now. Furthermore 10, inquiries, 11 investigations are under trial whereas 95 references of mega corruption cases are under trial in different accountability courts.

While chairing the meeting, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that priority of Bureau is to eradicate the menace of corruption and recovery of looted money from corrupt elements.

He said the NAB has so far recovered Rs714 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer. “A sum of Rs487 billion have been recovered directly and indirectly and deposited in the national exchequer which is proof of excellent performance of NAB as comparing to other anti-corruption institutions,” he said.

He said some 1,230 corruption references having accumulated sum of Rs943 billion are under trial in different respected accountability courts. He said that NAB is pursuing the policy of accountability for all which has started pouring excellent results.

He said the NAB is the focal institution of UN and chairman of anti-corruption forum of SAARC. NAB has also signed a MoU with China to bring transparency in CPEC projects, which is honour for Pakistan due to NAB.

He said various reputed national and international institutions have already acknowledged the performance of NAB. “Some 59 percent people have expressed their confidence over NAB according to a survey conducted by Gillani and Gallup,” he said.

He said the NAB has conviction ratio of 68.8 percent and it has devised monitoring and evaluation system for prompt disposal of complaint verification, inquiry, investigation to ensure consensus decision making.

He said the NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group or individual but with the state of Pakistan. He said the NAB officers were performing anti-corruption duties in accordance with law. “The NAB has established a forensic lab in Rawalpindi to provide modern facilities to investigators and prosecutors,” he said.

The chairman NAB has directed regional bureaus to conclude complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within stipulated time frame as per law. He said the NAB is ensuring to protect the self-esteem of every visiting accused as it is human friendly institution having firm faith of purging the country from the menace of corruption.