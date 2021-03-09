Gold prices fall Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs50/tola to Rs102,500/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold declined Rs43 to Rs87,877, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $7 to $1,693/ounce. Likewise, silver rates dropped Rs20 to Rs1,320/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also decreased Rs17.15 to Rs1,131.68, it added.