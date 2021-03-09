close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
KI
Khalid Iqbal
March 9, 2021

Funeral prayer of SHO offered

Islamabad

KI
Khalid Iqbal
March 9, 2021

Rawalpindi:The funeral prayer of martyred police officer Inspector Imran Abbas offered here at Police Lines on Monday. Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, District and Sessions Judge, Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq, Regional Police Officer, City Police Officer and several other high ranking officers offered funeral prayer of Imran Abbas. Later he was laid to rest at Army Graveyard, Racecourse.

Latest News

More From Islamabad