PML-N leader says people fed up with PTI govt

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central senior vice-president Sardar Mohammad Yousaf has said that the nation wanted to get rid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, which plunged the country to the highest inflation and unemployment rate of its history.

“Because of the incapability of the PTI government, the country has reached the brink of economic devastation and people are kept deprived of the basic services,” he said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of three road projects in the Baffa area here on Sunday.

Former district nazim Sardar Said Ghulam and PML-N district president Zafar Mehmood also addressed the gathering.

Yousaf, who is also the PML-N parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, said the provincial government was spending huge financial resources on the supply of the wheat flour at the subsidised prices but that the essential commodity was not reaching the people.

“We can’t allow this incapable government to run this country and province anymore and if its rule prolongs a little more, people would be deprived of the two-time meals and the country would plunge into chaos,” he said. Yousaf said that the PML-N government had put the country on the way to real prosperity and development and mega projects including Hazara expressway and natural gas supply were launched in Hazara.