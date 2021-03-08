close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2021

Three Capital cops injured in firing

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Three police personnel were seriously injured when some unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at a police party near Container Chowk at G/13 in Islamabad late Sunday night. A police spokesman said that three cops were on their routine patrolling, when some unidentified criminals opened fire at them. The injured personnel were shifted to a local hospital in critical conditions for medico-legal formalities.

Latest News

More From Pakistan