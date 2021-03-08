COVID-19 claims 39 more lives

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 18,055 with 1,780 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,038 people recovered from the disease during 24 hours.

Thirty-nine coronavirus patients have died during past 24 hours, 37 of them were under treatment in hospital and two in their respective quarantines and homes on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Out of the total 39 deaths, 20 people had died under treatment on ventilators. Most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 17 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 30 percent, Peshawar 21 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 40 percent, ICT 27 percent and Multan 29 percent.

Around 216 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. Some 38,887 tests were conducted across the country, including 10,591 in Sindh, 15,862 in Punjab, 6,712 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,084 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 366 in Balochistan, 413 in GB, and 859 in AJK.

Around 559, 248 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 590,508 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,534, Balochistan 19,114, GB 4,959, ICT 45,519, KP 73,708, Punjab 177,008 and Sindh 259,666. About 13,205 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,424 perished in Sindh among 13 of them died during past 24 hours. 12 in the hospital and one out of the hospital. 5,552 in Punjab had died with 18 deaths. 17 occurred in the hospital and one out of the hospital.

2,109 in KP where five of them died in hospital on Saturday, 508 in ICT among two of them died in the hospital on Saturday, 201 in Balochistan among one death occurred in the hospital, 102 in GB and 309 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.