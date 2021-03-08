close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 8, 2021

Pension matters

Newspost

 
March 8, 2021

The PTI-led government has allowed a 25 percent increase in the salaries of civil servants (up to Grade 19) of selected departments. Now, the government should also provide some relief to pensioners as well. In the past, the government used to increase salaries by 10 percent without any exceptions. The government should reconsider its decision and include pensioners and governments employees of all departments.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost