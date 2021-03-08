Pension matters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The PTI-led government has allowed a 25 percent increase in the salaries of civil servants (up to Grade 19) of selected departments. Now, the government should also provide some relief to pensioners as well. In the past, the government used to increase salaries by 10 percent without any exceptions. The government should reconsider its decision and include pensioners and governments employees of all departments.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad