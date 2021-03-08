close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2021

Refresher courses for nurses

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the refresher courses were organised at PINS to enhance the professionalism of nurses in which nurses serving in various departments participated.

In a statement on Sunday, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that for the first time any institution conducted refresher courses for the nursing community which was very welcome step. He said that the role of doctors as well as nurses was very important in the patients’ treatment so it was vital to update the medical knowledge of women in the field of nursing. He congratulated Nursing Superintendent of PINS, Razia Shamim on conducting this refresher course and expressed hope that such courses would be continued in future.

