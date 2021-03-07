Strategies on inclusive uplift roadmap discussed

LAHORE: Club de Madrid and Aurat Foundation organised a virtual session on Civil Society Perspectives on Inclusive Development Roadmap in Pakistan under the Shared Societies Project on Thursday.

The virtual session was aimed to share the best international and national practices and to highlight the strategies for inclusive development and ways to foster consensus between the state and CSOs on the need to implement the Sustainable Development Goals in an inclusive and participatory manner. Ms Kim Campbell, the former Prime Minister of Canada and Club de Madrid member, highlighted that inclusion should be at the heart of decision-making. She said that women and other marginalised groups are not only important but effective to achieving all social and economic goals. She further noted that CSOs and the media should help define the narrative of society and write our history to validate people with whom we share our country and who play an important role in it, building relationships and alliances to create understanding.

Ms Wendy Gilmore, High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, discussed how Pakistan had a long way to go to achieve gender equality and include all civil society groups in decision-making which is essential to economic growth and development. The Canadian government had many programs to support civil society in Pakistan and empower women and that inclusiveness is at the heart of their work.

Ali Imran, Senior Expert WLA highlighted that the civil society has a key role in advocacy of vulnerable communities, public-private partnerships, promotion of citizen-centric inclusive development and community empowerment.

Dr Aliya Hashmi Khan, Labour Economist and member of the Prime Minister Economic Advisory Council, stated that it is critical to recognise and extend social protection and other coverage to informal economy workers.

Ms Mumtaz Mughal, Director Programmes, Aurat Foundation highlighted the importance of Goal 5 and the need to mainstream the principles of equality and non-discrimination throughout all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Ms Aima Mehmood, Executive Director Working Women Organisation, Transgender Activist Ms Jannat Ali, Ms Abia Akram, CEO National Forum of Women with Disability and leading journalist Ms Urooj Raza Sayyami also shared their views on the topic. Aside from the speakers, around 80 representatives of various civil society organisations, vulnerable groups, youth, academia, and minority rights activists from across Pakistan also attended the session.