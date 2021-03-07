KEMU pays tribute to retiring Mayo CEO Prof Asad

LAHORE: The 125th meeting of Academic Council of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) paid rich tributes to Prof Asad Aslam Khan for his meritorious services during his illustrious career spanning over four decades in the service of ailing humanity at the country’s premier institute.

The Academic Council meeting under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal on Saturday was held with a main agenda to bid a befitting farewell to CEO of Mayo Hospital and Professor of Ophthalmology Dr Asad Aslam Khan on his retirement from government service upon attaining the age of superannuation.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood said, “Prof Asad Aslam had spent life to serve KEMU/ Mayo Hospital, Lahore for more than 42 years. I have 4 decades long relationship with Prof. Asad Aslam Khan. I always wanted for everyone who leaves this Institution, should be gracefully given sent off. We are all like a family. We are students and teachers of KEMU. The doctors trained by him are serving not only within Pakistan but all over the world. His services for the College of Ophthalmology & Allied Vision Sciences as well as at King Edward Medical University are commendable. The real award is the charity and the provision of quality service delivery to the suffering humanity. I have brotherly relationship with Prof Asad Aslam Khan and our energies are for the betterment of KEMU. I wish him all success in this world and hereafter.”

The Registrar KEMU, Dr Riasat Ali, said that the Vice-Chancellor has always maintained the glorious tradition of arranging wonderful Farewell in honor of the retiring faculty members.

Prof Asad Aslam Khan said that he has always loved King Edward Medical University and Mayo Hospital.

I have always been honoured by this Institution and because of this institution we have all been honored all over the world. I had been offered the position of Head of other institutions but I refused. I always tried in whole of my life to do whatever I can do for KEMU and its name should be raised high, and added, “It was my intention to always serve my alma mater and work day and night for its betterment.”

On behalf of the faculty of KEMU, the Vice-Chancellor presented commemorative shield and flowers to Prof Asad Aslam.