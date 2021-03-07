close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
March 7, 2021

PU extends form submission date

Lahore

March 7, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Registration Branch has extended the date of submission of registration forms for private/external candidates of Associate Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce Annual Examination 2021 with double fee from 8-3-21 to 22-3-21. Earlier, the date was expired on February 26, 2021, said a PU spokesperson.

