PU extends form submission date

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Registration Branch has extended the date of submission of registration forms for private/external candidates of Associate Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce Annual Examination 2021 with double fee from 8-3-21 to 22-3-21. Earlier, the date was expired on February 26, 2021, said a PU spokesperson.