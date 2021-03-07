close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
March 7, 2021

RDA demolishes road blocks of illegal housing scheme

Islamabad

 
March 7, 2021

Rawalpindi: Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)’s staff conducted operation against illegal / unauthorized housing scheme at Girja Road Rawalpindi and has demolished barrier, bill boards and road blocks, says a press release.

The Director MP&TE RDA Shahzad Haider said under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 notice has been issued to the owner of above mentioned illegal housing scheme. MP&TE Directorate RDA’s Staff including Deputy Director Building Control, Superintendent Scheme, Building Inspectors and others have carried out operation against above mentioned illegal housing scheme. The owner of this property was running illegal housing scheme in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

RDA Spokesman said Director General RDA has advised the general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized housing scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. The general public is further advised to check the approval status of each plot and building prior to purchase, agreement and booking from the MP&TE Directorate RDA.

