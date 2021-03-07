close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2021

Wet, overcast Sunday forecast

Islamabad

Islamabad: With the weather remaining partly cloudy, the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi enjoyed a pleasant weekend on Saturday.

Public places, especially parks, streams and shopping malls, teemed with families, while eateries also recorded high sales.

Though the rain didn't fall in the day, the weathermen forecast a wet Sunday.

According to the Met Office, cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and upper parts of Punjab receiving rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorm.

The overcast-cum-rainy weather caused by a westerly wave will last until Sunday.

