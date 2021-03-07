This refers to the news report ‘PIA seeks permission to operate flights to Tashkent’ (Feb 26). It was reported that PIA has sought permission from Uzbekistan to operate its flights from Lahore to Tashkent, as the national flag carrier planned to start these flights by the end of March. A PIA spokesman indicated that the national flag carrier was adding its fifth flight per week to Kabul, whereas it was reported that flights from Lahore to Baku, Azerbaijan, would commence from March 14.

There is a tremendous scope to expand our people-to-people and government-to-government ties with Turkey, Central and West Asia, Africa and Middle Eastern countries.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore