Iran Guards foil plane hijacking

Tehran: Iran´s Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that they foiled the hijacking of a plane by an assailant who intended to have the internal flight redirected to a neighbouring Gulf Arab country. "The plot to hijack a Fokker-100 plane of Iran Air... was neutralised on Thursday night by the vigilance of the Guards," said a statement posted on the Guards´ Sepahnews website.