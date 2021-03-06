‘PML-N to challenge release of uplift funds’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will challenge the issuance of development funds to parliamentarians by the prime minister before Senate elections in the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said this in a press talk here on Friday. She said Imran Khan told the Supreme Court that development funds were not given. “Fake Sadiq and Amin lied in the court,” she said.

Azma alleged that development funds were used as bribe in Senate elections. She said container politics was seen in Imran's statement on Thursday. “Whom the selected prime minister threatened is not clear in his Thursday’s address to the nation. When his word is obeyed, everything is fine. If his objectives are not met, he blames the institutions,” she added.

She said independent candidates who were brought into the PTI fold were not happy with the performance of the government and media can ask them this question to know their opinion. She claimed that at the moment whosoever stood with the PTI government will not dare visit his constituency because of the pathetic performance of the government. “We should go for new elections. The current system cannot work,” she said.

“The name and ticket of the PML-N is enough. You just dare announce new elections. Why are you afraid of people?” she said and concluded that the no-confidence motion has already come against Imran Khan but he is still clinging to his chair. She said the PML-N would go to the Supreme Court for justice.