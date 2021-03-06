Garrison in lead at Inter-Club Golf

LAHORE: Garrison Golf Club had the opening day’s honours on the opening day of National Inter-Club Golf Championship which exploded into action here on Friday.

The teams of four leading golf clubs of the country are up against each other in an intense and seething contest for national honours.

These clubs are Garrison Golf Club from Punjab, Islamabad Golf Club from Federal Territory, Peshawar Golf Club from KPK and DHA Golf Club from Sindh.

According to the format of tournament, the teams of each club comprise of two golf playing professionals, four amateur golf players, two senior amateurs, two junior golf professionals, two junior amateurs, two girls and two ladies.

In the first round played at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course, the Lahore Garrison team accumulated a gross team score of 950, while the Peshawar Golf Club is placed at a gross team score of 958, followed by DHA Golf Club, Karachi at 1025 and Islamabad Golf Club at 1039.

Regarding the individual performances on the first day, the professional golf players of Lahore Garrison proved to be most useful for their team with spectacular individual scores that helped to elevate their teams position to an elevated level.

Matloob Ahmed had a round of gross 67 and M. Shahzad was equally brilliant with a score of gross 68.

Amateur category players Tariq Mehmood, Nouman Ilyas Col Shafi and Damil Ataullah chipped in with admirable performances and so did their junior professionals and junior girls.

Senior amateurs and ladies enter the contest on Saturday.

For Peshawar, the principal performers were the professionals and amateurs and their team trails the leaders by eight strokes.

As the Longest Drive Contest concluded in the Ladies section Parkha Ijaz won with a drive of 297 yards. Top one in amateur category was Hamza Zahid of DHA Karachi with a drive of 360 yards. And the longest drive of 355 yards amongst professionals was hit by the remarkable Ahmed Baig.